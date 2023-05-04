close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Urban markets pull demand for daily groceries and essentials up in Q4

The quantity of FMCG goods purchased, or volumes, increased 2.1% in rural markets and 5.9% in cities YoY, the report said

BS Web Team New Delhi
grocery

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Demand for daily groceries and essentials increased 3.9 per cent in the quarter to March, highest in two years, driven primarily by urban markets even though sales in villages improved, said an Economic Times (ET) report.
According to data from Kantar Worldpanel, a global consumer research firm owned, the quantity of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) goods purchased, or volumes, increased 2.1 per cent in rural markets and 5.9 per cent in cities year-on-year (YoY).

A year before, the overall market fell 1.3 per cent during the quarter, entirely dragged by a 3.7 per cent drop in urban demand, the report said.
"The effect of inflation and monetary tightening on economic growth and demand appears to be waning," said Sunil D'Souza, managing director of Tata Consumer Products, adding, "We are seeing demand gradually returning, especially in India."

Kantar monitors household consumption and also has goods from the unorganised end of the business, notably in large and voluminous categories like staples. Food and beverages led growth during the quarter due to the strong performance of wheat flour in March.

Kantar's South Asia managing director K Ramakrishnan told ET that this was due to households returning to the category after the government discontinued free grain delivery. As a result, the current rate of growth is not comprehensive.

In recent months, companies have reversed grammage reductions to support volume growth in the face of easing inflationary pressures. In addition, as they attempt to lower product prices, the majority of companies anticipate a gradual improvement in volume-led growth and recovery in rural areas.
According to HUL managing director Sanjiv Mehta, if a trigger caused commodity prices to decline, that would be the most powerful motivator of increased demand. Inflation hurts people, especially those at the bottom of the economic ladder, and if it lowers, it would surely boost consumption. 

Also Read

Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Patchy rains, inflation hit rural sales of FMCG companies: NielsenIQ

FMCG companies watch rural demand with bated breath as pain persists

Too early to bet on rural recovery; stay selective on FMCG stocks: Analysts

SMEV welcomes MHI's efforts to sort out pending issues with OEMs

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

APAC region to surpass US by 2030 to become world's largest fintech market

Aircraft leasing industry to tap $100-bn financing market in 20 yrs: Report

M&E sector grows 10% over 2019, crosses Rs 2.1 trn: Ficci-EY report


We had 11 per cent price rise in the December quarter; now it is 7 per cent, and it will fall even further in the following quarter. That is the entire cycle until it achieves equilibrium, when it will be roughly 70 per cent volume growth and 30 per cent price rise, Mehta noted.

Topics : Urban India urban consumption grocery retail FMCG sector BS Web Reports

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Latest News

View More

EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart Mobility raises $42 mn from BP, others

BluSmart
2 min read

Icra downgrades SPCPL's rating to BBB+ on delay in securing working capital

ICRA estimates MTM loss of Rs 155 million for banks
2 min read

Ukraine, EU agree to extend preferential trade regime for one year

Ukraine, russia war
1 min read

Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress amid wrestlers' protest

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
2 min read

SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting to kick off in Goa today; all you must know

S Jaishankar
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

US Fed decides unanimously to hike key benchmark rates by 25 bps

US Fed Reserve, Fed Reserve
2 min read

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read

Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

BSE500 headline P/E declines, but value of most companies rises
4 min read

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon