Friday, September 05, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Corporate sector revenues continue to trail India's robust GDP growth

Corporate sector revenues continue to trail India's robust GDP growth

Nominal GDP uses current market prices while real GDP takes constant prices from a base year to adjust for implied inflation in the economy called GDP deflator

Corporate sector, india Inc
premium

Analysts say that there is a degree of disconnect between GDP numbers and the corporate sector performance. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Even though India’s headline economic growth in recent quarters remained robust, that has not helped the corporate sector to grow at a faster pace. Corporate revenues continue to trail the growth in India’s gross domestic product (GDP). The combined net sales of listed companies — non-banking, financial services and insurance (non-BFSI) — grew slower than India's nominal GDP for the ninth quarter in a row during the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). 
Nominal GDP uses current market prices while real GDP takes constant prices from a base year to adjust for implied inflation in the economy called GDP deflator. 
The
Topics : corporate earnings Indian Economy BFSI GDP growth corporate
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon