Corporate sector revenues continue to trail India's robust GDP growth

Even though India’s headline economic growth in recent quarters remained robust, that has not helped the corporate sector to grow at a faster pace. Corporate revenues continue to trail the growth in India’s gross domestic product (GDP). The combined net sales of listed companies — non-banking, financial services and insurance (non-BFSI) — grew slower than India's nominal GDP for the ninth quarter in a row during the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26).

Nominal GDP uses current market prices while real GDP takes constant prices from a base year to adjust for implied inflation in the economy called GDP deflator.

