close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

CPI-based inflation eases to 5.02% in Sep; Aug IIP growth zooms to 10.3%

Food inflation fell to 6.56 per cent in September against 9.67 per cent in August

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for the month of September eased to 5.02 per cent as against 6.83 per cent in August, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.

The inflation has come back to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s comfort level of below 6 per cent after a gap of two months.

It was at 7.56 per cent in September 2022. Food inflation fell to 6.56 per cent in September against 9.67  per cent in August. Rural inflation was on the higher side at 5.33 per cent, compared to urban inflation at 4.65 per cent in September.

The inflation rate for September for cereals and products was 10.95 per cent, meat and fish 4.11 per cent, milk and products 6.89 per cent, fruits 7.3 per cent, vegetables 3.39 per cent.

In the index of industrial production (IIP) growth for the month of August came at 10.3 per cent vs 5.7 per cent in July. For August 2023, the IIP growth rate was -0.7 per cent. 

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 9.3 per cent in August 2023. Mining production rose 12.3 per cent during the month under review. Power output grew 15.3 per cent in August 2023.

The indices stand at 145.4 for primary goods, 107.0 for capital goods, 156.1 for intermediate goods and 175.5 for infrastructure/ construction goods for the month of August 2023. Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stand at 122.8 and 147.0 respectively for the month of August 2023.

Also Read

March WPI inflation drops to 1.34%; food inflation slows to 2.32%

WPI-based inflation increases slightly to -0.52% in Aug vs -1.36% in July

July WPI-based inflation comes at -1.36% as food prices skyrocket

WPI inflation at 29-month low in March, prices of manufactured goods dip

At -0.92%, India's wholesale price inflation at its lowest since Aug 2020

Karnataka govt's US visit garners $3 bn worth of investment interest

RBI's active rupee management stretches valuation to near 2-year peak

Solitaire sheen: Sales of solitaire diamonds rise in post Covid-19 era

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

JP Morgan adds India to emerging market debt index; may boost G-secs

Topics : CPI Inflation Consumer Price Index-based inflation Indian Economy Index of Industrial Production IIP

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon