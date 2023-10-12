close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Solitaire sheen: Sales of solitaire diamonds rise in post Covid-19 era

Since the economic slowdown in developed markets has dented demand, diamond prices have decreased by about 35 per cent in the past year and a half

diamonds

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Due to weak demand in the Western markets and a resultant drop in prices, sales of solitaire diamonds of 1 carat and above have increased in the country after the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

Industry executives told ET that among the wealthy aged 40-45 years, solitaire diamonds have become a favourite anniversary gifting option, whereas many in the age group of 25-30 years are buying solitaire diamond jewellery for weddings. South African-British De Beers and Indian chains such as Senco Gold & Diamonds and Malabar Gold & Diamonds see the demand for solitaire, or one-piece, diamonds in the country rising as much as 20 per cent compared with the pre-Covid-19 pandemic period.

Since the economic slowdown in developed markets has dented demand, diamond prices have decreased by about 35 per cent in the past year and a half. Demand is also rising for cluster diamond jewellery, whereas it is more pronounced for solitaire diamonds, which are costlier.

Amit Pratihari, vice-president at De Beers Forevermark, said that the company has seen high net-worth individuals buying solitaires in the post-Covid-19 period as they spent less on travelling and had money in hand. Also, the country's economy is growing when other countries are struggling with recessionary pressure. Sales of solitaire are expected to rise in the upcoming wedding season, he added.

The popular categories of solitaire cost between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh, and the price depends on the size and quality of the diamond. Sources told ET that some categories of one-carat diamonds are now available at 2004 prices.

MP Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said that solitaire sales have increased over three years, with sales more than doubling between the financial year 2021-22 (FY21) and FY23. The most favourable price bracket falls under Rs 1.5 lakh, he added.

Also Read

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

Neeraj Chopra fails to defend his Diamond League title, finishes second

US sanctions on Russian diamonds: Surat industry stares at 25% job loss

Diamond city of Surat faces upheaval as demand declines due to sanctions

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

JP Morgan adds India to emerging market debt index; may boost G-secs

Sunflower seeds to capsicum: Minimum support price fire is raging

Haryana govt clears policy to eliminate crop residue, curb stubble burning

India's debt to GDP ratio to peak at 82.3% in FY25, fall in FY29, says IMF

Topics : Diamonds India diamonds Gems and jewellery jewellery BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesAuto Retail SalesAUS vs SA Playing 11

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

10 trains cancelled, 21 diverted after Delhi-Kamakhya NE Express derailedMumbai: Adani announces subsidised power tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon