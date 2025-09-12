Friday, September 12, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / August retail inflation at 2.07% vs 1.61% in July; food inflation at -0.69%

August retail inflation at 2.07% vs 1.61% in July; food inflation at -0.69%

August CPI-based inflation: After nine straight months of easing prices, the inflation in July was well below the Reserve Bank of India's mandated 2-6 per cent target range

August 2025 CPI inflation | Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.07 per cent in August, from 1.61 per cent in July, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.
 
 
The food inflation for August stood at -0.69 per cent, rising 107 basis points, as compared to July. 
 
Food inflation in rural areas improved slightly, moving to -0.70 per cent in August, from -1.74 per cent in July. Similarly, it rose slightly for urban areas to -0.58 per cent in August, from -1.90 per cent during the same period last month.
 
 
In August, rural inflation rose to 1.69 per cent from 1.18 per cent in July. Whereas, urban inflation increased to 2.47 per cent in August, compared with 2.10 per cent during the last month. 
 
State-wise, Kerala reported the highest inflation at 9.04 per cent, whereas Assam had the lowest at -0.66 per cent.
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

