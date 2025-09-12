Friday, September 12, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BHEL wins ₹23 crore order to supply KAVACH system to Indian Railways

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals on Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 22.87 crore to supply and install KAVACH equipment, an automatic train protection system, from Indian Railways (South Western Railway).

According to a regulatory filing, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received an order from Indian Railways (South Western Railway).

"Letter of Intent received on September 11, 2025, for design, development, supply, installation, trial and commissioning of on-board KAVACH equipment in locomotives and trackside KAVACH equipment at station/LC/IB/ABS locations, along with associated works in South Western Railway," it stated.

Kavach equipment is to be manufactured at BHEL's Bengaluru plant.

 

The time period for execution of the order is 18 months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bhel Indian Railways

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

