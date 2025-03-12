Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's retail inflation eases to 7-month low of 3.61% in February

India's retail inflation eases to 7-month low of 3.61% in February

Industrial output picks up at 5 per cent in January 2025 from 3.2 per cent in December

Inflation

India’s retail inflation | File Photo

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s retail inflation eased to a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February 2025, down from 4.31 per cent in January,  as food price pressures softened, according to government data released on Wednesday. This marks a sharp decline from 4.31 per cent in January 2025 and brings inflation below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) medium-term target of 4 per cent for the first time since August 2024.
 
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation remained well within the RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6 per cent, raising the possibility of a potential repo rate cut in the central bank’s upcoming monetary policy meeting in April. A Reuters poll of 45 economists had forecast February’s inflation at 3.98 per cent, but the actual figure came in lower than expected.
 
 
Meanwhile, India’s industrial output growth picked up to 5 per cent year-on-year in January 2025, compared to 3.2 per cent in December 2024.
 

Food inflation slows

Food prices, which constitute nearly half of the CPI basket, played a key role in bringing down overall inflation. Food inflation declined to 3.75 per cent in February, a sharp fall from 5.97 per cent in January, driven by lower prices in vegetables, eggs, meat, fish, pulses, and dairy products.
 

Urban vs rural inflation

 
Rural food inflation stood at 4.06 per cent, while urban food inflation was 3.20 per cent.

Also Read

Inflation

Jan retail inflation eases to 4.31%, industrial output grows 3.2% in Dec

Sandosh Kumar, Communist Party of India, CPI

Kerala MP raises concerns of Indians in GCC in RS, seeks inclusive policy

Sandosh Kumar, Communist Party of India, CPI

CPI to raise issues related to youth, students in all-party meetings

Retail inflation galloped to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October, spurred by a spike in food prices, thus breaching the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range. This sharp increase apparently extinguishes any remainin

India's retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.2% in December

Retail inflation galloped to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October, spurred by a spike in food prices, thus breaching the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range. This sharp increase apparently extinguishes any remainin

Dec retail inflation eases to 4-month low at 5.22% on falling food prices

 
Overall rural inflation dropped to 3.79 per cent in February from 4.59 per cent in January. Urban inflation also saw a decline from 3.87 per cent to 3.32 per cent.
 
 This downward trend in inflation could ease consumer cost pressures and provide relief to households, particularly ahead of the summer season when food prices tend to fluctuate.
 

Industrial growth strengthens in January

 
Alongside easing inflation, India’s industrial output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), showed a stronger-than-expected performance in January 2025, expanding by 5 per cent year-on-year, compared to 3.2 per cent in December 2024. The growth was driven by robust performances in the manufacturing and mining sectors.
 
Sector-wise industrial performance:
  • Mining output increased by 4.4 per cent
  • Manufacturing sector grew by 5.5 per cent
  • Electricity generation saw a more modest rise of 2.4 per cent
 

Inflation forecast

 
The RBI had projected CPI inflation for FY 2024-25 at 4.8 per cent, with the January-March quarter (Q4FY25) estimate at 4.4 per cent. However, with inflation falling below 4 per cent, analysts suggest that the central bank may consider easing its monetary stance to support economic growth.
 
The RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent in an effort to support economic growth during its last MPC meet. The RBI’s next bi-monthly policy meeting in April 2025 will be closely watched for any repo rate cuts, which could boost borrowing and investment. However, the central bank will also assess global crude oil prices, geopolitical risks, and core inflation trends before making a decision.
 
For FY26, inflation is projected to be 4.2 per cent, with the following quarterly estimates:
 
Q1FY26: 4.5 per cent (down from 4.6 per cent)
Q2FY26: 4 per cent (unchanged)
Q3FY26: 3.8 per cent
Q4FY26: 4.2 per cent
 

More From This Section

GDP

India's economic growth to exceed 6.5% in FY26, says Moody's Ratings

Karoline Leavitt, US press secretary

India imposing 150% tariff on US alcohol, 100% on agriculture goods: WH

PremiumPiyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal likely to visit US later this month with revised tariff offer

I-T Bill may not impact revenue collection: MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary

I-T Bill may not impact revenue collection: MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Removing high-cost debt has lowered borrowing cost: FM Sitharaman

Topics : CPI retail inflation Consumer Price Index-based inflation February IIP industrial output BS Web Reports food prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon