Credit formalisation, welfare programmes transform labour mkts: SBI report

Increasing credit formalisation, the government's welfare programmes fulfilling subsistence needs, and the entrepreneurial spirit in the labour force are leading to a rise in self-employment, says State Bank of India (SBI) research in its latest report released on Tuesday.

The report notes that India's labour market is undergoing a deep structural transformation, with self-entrepreneurship across all levels and higher educational attainment emerging as key enablers. This requires a change in the old-fashioned rhetoric of interpreting labour force data.

The government's emphasis on entrepreneurship through credit facilitating programmes like MUDRA Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) is imparting a structural transformation in labour markets in India. The formalisation of credit for family enterprises is leading them to grow in size, as reflected through a rise in household helpers.

“Also, with primary subsistence needs like food, shelter, and medical needs being taken care of by the government through free ration for 80 crore people, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, along with additional state schemes, people are making a clear trade-off between earnings and working in family enterprises,” the report adds.

The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released last month has shown an increase in self-employment to 57.3 per cent in FY23 from 52.2 per cent in FY18, with the share of helpers in household enterprises increasing to 18.3 per cent from 13.6 per cent during the same period.

“This has been wrongfully interpreted by labour economists and others as a signal of shrinking employment opportunities. The central tendency of self-employed in India’s labour force has always been trending much above 50 per cent, even during the National Sample Survey Office's Employment and Unemployment Survey (EUS) days from the 1980s and 90s to the 2000s,” the report notes.

Besides, the report also notes that the high youth (15-29 age group) unemployment recorded in the PLFS survey is wrongfully taken as a proxy for shrinking unemployment opportunities for them. In reality, it is a reflection of changing employment-education patterns, with men and women remaining in the education system at least until the age of 23-24 years, which used to be only up to 17 years earlier.

“As this (youth) sub-group (Rs 41 million in 2020-21 per the Ministry of Human Resource Development data, with 11 million from the northern states alone) is not counted in the labour force because it is still in colleges, this could be pushing up the unemployment rate in the 15-29 age bracket as a pure statistical artefact, with a low denominator in terms of labour force,” the report notes.

The report further notes that the informal sector share in employment has remained nearly the same over the years and may be overstated in the PLFS. Meanwhile, the average monthly salary of a casual worker has increased by 1.3 times during FY18- FY23.

“The formalisation of the economy has improved significantly owing to various efforts of the government. The monthly Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) payroll report provides data on establishments remitting their first Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) in a particular month. Based on this data, we estimate that almost 6 million jobs have been formalised since FY19,” the report noted.