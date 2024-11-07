Crude benefits, climate woes may be in store as Trump takes hot seat

In his victory speech on Wednesday, Donald Trump, the United States (US) President-elect, said the country had “more liquid gold than any country in the world”.

While his comments on raising crude oil production are meant to keep fuel prices in check for Americans, Trump said the country’s oil reserves would be used to pay back national debt. “We’re going to be paying down debt. We’re going to be reducing taxes. We can do things that nobody else can do. China doesn’t have what we have,” he said.

This statement could be a signal for the shift in the energy