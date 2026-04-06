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Current year more challenging amid West Asia crisis concerns: FM Sitharaman

She said the current year is likely to be more challenging due to the escalating conflict in the West Asia, which has heightened regional security concerns

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that India faces both external and internal challenges as it works toward the goal of a “Viksit Bharat,” noting that factors such as the monsoon remain key domestic concerns.
 
She said the current year is likely to be more challenging due to the escalating conflict in the West Asia, which has heightened regional security concerns.
 
Addressing an event at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), Sitharaman described the West Asia conflict as having evolved into a “systemic tremor” that threatens vital arteries of global energy.
 
She also highlighted that the world economy is witnessing volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, adding that global public debt has surged.
 
 
Sitharaman said India stands out in debt management, with an overall debt-to-GDP ratio of 81 per cent, the lowest among major economies.
 
She added that public borrowings will have to be managed smartly in view of global challenges.
 
The finance minister further said India has fiscal space and room to expand capital expenditure, noting that the Reserve Bank of India has scope to cut interest rates and offer targeted support to affected sectors.

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Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman West Asia Iran

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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