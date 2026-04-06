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Home / Economy / News / West Asia crisis: Two more Indian-flagged LPG ships exit the Gulf

West Asia crisis: Two more Indian-flagged LPG ships exit the Gulf

A third vessel, Jag Vikram, is still in the west of the Strait of Hormuz, according to ship tracking data

LPG carrier, LPG, LPG tanker, Shivalik

India is also loading LPG onto its empty vessels stranded in the Gulf (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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Two more Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tankers, Green Asha and Green Sanvi, have exited the Gulf carrying the fuel for the South Asian nation, according to ship tracking data on LSEG and Kpler.
 
A third vessel, Jag Vikram, is still in the west of the Strait of Hormuz, the data showed.
 
The US-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipping through the strait, but Iran says "non-hostile vessels" may transit the waterway if they coordinate with Iranian authorities.
 
Green Asha and Green Sanvi have crossed the Gulf area and are in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, the data showed, taking the total number of Indian-flagged LPG carriers that have traversed the Strait to eight.
 
 
India is gradually moving its stranded LPG cargoes out from the strait, with Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Elm and BW Tyr already reaching India.

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India, the world's second-largest LPG importer, is battling its worst gas crisis in decades, with the government cutting supplies for industries to shield households from any shortage of cooking gas.
 
The country consumed 33.15 million metric tons of LPG, or cooking gas, last year, with imports accounting for about 60 per cent of demand. About 90 per cent of those imports came from the Middle East.
 
India is also loading LPG onto its empty vessels stranded in the Gulf.    (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

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Topics : lpg crisis LPG cylinder price Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Oil tankers

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:59 PM IST

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