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Datanomics: Delhi's revenue surplus intact, priorities seeing a shift

Delhi retains revenue surplus in FY27 Budget, but low capital outlay and shifting spending priorities raise questions on long-term growth

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
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March 24, 2026, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presents the Delhi Budget 2026 - 27 during the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)

Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 11:15 PM IST

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented her second Budget on March 24, pegging the total outlay at ₹1.037 trillion. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government pitched it as a ‘Green Budget’, with 21.44 per cent of total spending allocated for environmental issues and pollution control. 
 
Delhi’s income edge over India is narrowing
 
After being ranked second among states in terms of per capita income from FY12 to FY17, it slipped to the third position in FY18, behind Sikkim and Goa, and has remained there since.  
 
Shift in spending priorities
 
Transport has quietly climbed Delhi’s priority ladder, though education and health are projected to recover ground in FY27. 
 
Capital spending yet to find its footing
 
Delhi’s capital outlay has remained below 1 per cent of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) over the past decade. It has been falling since FY20.  
 
Revenue surplus, fiscal deficit under control
 
Delhi has maintained a revenue surplus for over a decade and kept its fiscal deficit below the statutory ceiling of three per cent of GSDP. 
Topics : Budget Delhi education Rekha Gupta