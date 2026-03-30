Datanomics: Delhi's revenue surplus intact, priorities seeing a shift
Delhi retains revenue surplus in FY27 Budget, but low capital outlay and shifting spending priorities raise questions on long-term growth
Sneha Sasikumar
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented her second Budget on March 24, pegging the total outlay at ₹1.037 trillion. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government pitched it as a ‘Green Budget’, with 21.44 per cent of total spending allocated for environmental issues and pollution control.
Topics : Budget Delhi education Rekha Gupta