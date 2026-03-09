Datanomics: India-Canada seek to reboot bilateral energy relations
India and Canada step up energy cooperation with a $1.9-billion uranium deal as New Delhi pushes its nuclear expansion under the Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat
Yash Kumar Singhal
India and Canada last week finalised the terms of reference (ToR) to raise their bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030 from $8.7 billion in FY25. Energy was the primary focus as both countries worked to diversify their energy sources. The two also signed a $1.9 billion uranium supply agreement to secure long-term fuel supplies for India’s civilian nuclear programme.
