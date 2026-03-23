Datanomics: India's energy diversification timely, but risks remain

W Asia and Russia dominant sources of oil in recent years

After Russia, West Asian countries like Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were India’s leading import sources for crude oil in recent years. Even then, the share of Russia and the US has increased in the last decade.

More than half of petroleum products from W Asia

The UAE and Qatar were India’s top import sources for petroleum products. Qatar's share has fallen from over 50 per cent a decade ago to 23.43 per cent in FY26 (Apr-Jan)

Hormuz retains one-third share despite Suez shift