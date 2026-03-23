Datanomics: India's energy diversification timely, but risks remain
PM Narendra Modi highlights India's diversified energy import strategy as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz disrupt global oil and gas flows
Yash Kumar SinghalJayant Pankaj
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted how shipping of energy products through the Strait of Hormuz has become highly challenging. He also talked about how the energy diversification strategy has proved its worth in the current crisis. In 11 years, India expanded energy import sources from 27 to 41 nations, reducing dependence on any single region.
Topics : Crude Oil Crude Oil market lpg crisis