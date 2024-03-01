Day after India's Q3 GDP surprise, growth forecast raised for FY25

A day after India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data for the third quarter of FY24 significantly surprised on the upside, several analysts have sharply raised their growth projections for the next financial year (FY25).

State Bank of India (SBI), in its latest report released on Friday, projected the Indian economy to grow at 8 per cent in FY25.

This is higher than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) projection of 7 per cent.

SBI made the upward projection as the incremental capital output ratio (ICOR), which measures additional unit of investment needed to produce additional unit of output, fell to 4.4 per cent