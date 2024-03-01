Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Day after India's Q3 GDP surprise, growth forecast raised for FY25

State Bank of India (SBI), in its latest report released on Friday, projected the Indian economy to grow at 8 per cent in FY25

Economic growth, GDP
Premium

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data for the third quarter of FY24 significantly surprised on the upside, several analysts have sharply raised their growth projections for the next financial year (FY25).

State Bank of India (SBI), in its latest report released on Friday, projected the Indian economy to grow at 8 per cent in FY25.

This is higher than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) projection of 7 per cent.

SBI made the upward projection as the incremental capital output ratio (ICOR), which measures additional unit of investment needed to produce additional unit of output, fell to 4.4 per cent

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

GST mop-up rises over 12.5% to Rs 1.68 trillion, car sales remain strong

Many countries negotiating to start rupee trade with India: Sitharaman

AMC Repo Clearing sees trades of over Rs 10,000 crore in February

Coal-producing states earn revenue of Rs 1.52 trillion in last 9 yrs: Govt

Forex reserves jump by $2.975 billion to $619 billion, shows govt data

Topics : GDP GDP growth economic growth RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon