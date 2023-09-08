G20 Summit 2023: Delhi dressed to the nines to display the best of India

Over 200 Group of Twenty (G20) meetings and more than 300 cultural events, involving 18,000 artists in 60 cities across the length and breadth of the country, have all led up to India’s big weekend outing with the world’s top global leaders.

As the leaders’ summit takes off on Saturday, the summit complex has been dressed up to showcase the best of India — or, as one of the exhibits describes it, ‘Bharat, the mother of democracy’.

On display are various interactive, immersive experiences showcasing Digital India. You can hop on an exercise bike and traverse through virtual landscapes that guide you through various Digital India initiatives, from eNam (National Agriculture Market) to Unified Payments Interface. The eSanjeevani booth promises to connect you to a doctor online within minutes.

A virtual reality centre puts you behind the wheel to take a drive and use various applications launched as part of India’s digital public infrastructure: DigiLocker to display your IDs to police, BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) to make payments, and FastTag to pay tolls.

‘Bharat, the mother of democracy’, takes visitors through “7,000 years of democracy” and the Vedic traditions of India.

In the adjacent hall, the Reserve Bank of India has compiled all its innovative initiatives, such as the e-rupee or frictionless credit.

Despite the emphasis on technology, a Crafts Mela that showcases the arts and handicrafts of all states of India is also an opportunity for delegates to shop. The exhibition features nine stalls focusing on the northeastern states.

As the venue readies itself to host global leaders on Saturday, the staff will assemble at four in the morning to arrive well in advance before the area gets locked down for security reasons.

Live classical music performances on the tabla and tanpura create the perfect ambience for shopping for exquisite silks from the South and Phad and Madhubani paintings from Rajasthan and Bihar.

This exhibition also houses various sculptures sourced from the National Museum, such as the wooden image of Durga holding celestial weapons. There is a live carpet weaving demonstration and the khadi wheel on display here as well.

India has hosted over 100,000 visitors from 125 nationalities as part of the G20.

“It has been a discovery of a New India. It will bring economic benefits to our country and its citizens. So far, 15 billion citizens have been involved in the G20 in some way or another,” G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

Shringla also mentioned that musicians from all parts of the country would put together their performances along with young students showcasing their talents with rare musical instruments at the President’s dinner for the G20 leaders on Saturday.

The media centre itself has seen the attendance of about 3,000 journalists. As the pre-summit events take off, the organisers have a chance to iron out all glitches for a smooth run over the next two days.