Home / Economy / News / DGTR for anti-dumping duty on glass fibre imports from China,Thailand

DGTR for anti-dumping duty on glass fibre imports from China,Thailand

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has concluded that the product has been exported to India at a price below the normal value, resulting in dumping

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended imposition of an anti-dumping duty for five years on imports of glass fibre, used in various sectors, including electricals from China, Bahrain, Thailand, with an aim to guard domestic players from cheap inbound shipments.

In its final findings, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has concluded that the product has been exported to India at a price below the normal value, resulting in dumping.

The recommended duty ranges between USD 194 per tonne and USD 394 per tonne.

"The authority recommends imposition of anti-dumping duty" on the imports of the product from China, Bahrain and Thailand for a period of "five years," the DGTR has said in a notification.

 

While the DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the same.

In a separate notification, the DGTR said it has initiated a probe to review the need to continue imposition of anti-dumping duty on chemical used in adhesive industry, imported from the European Union, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the US.

The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd has filed an application before the DGTR for initiation of the sunset review investigation of anti-dumping duty on imports of "2-Ethyl Hexanol" exported from the European Union, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the US.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). All these countries are members of multilateral organisations that deal with global trade norms.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

