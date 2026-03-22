Diesel price hike hits sugar mills; mining sector flags cost impact

The Rs 19.32 per litre hike, effective immediately, will significantly increase transportation costs for sugar factories that rely on diesel for cane procurement and logistics, according to industry inputs.

Mills operating beyond March 20 will have to absorb the higher fuel costs, putting pressure on cash flows and potentially affecting timely payment of the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to farmers.

In a representation to the government, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) flagged rising input costs and warned that fuel price volatility is weighing on the sector’s viability.

The mining industry, where diesel forms a major share of operating expenses, warned of a wider economic ripple effect.

“In mining operations, the cost of high-speed diesel (HSD) accounts for 40–50 per cent of the total operating cost of production. Increase in diesel price to the tune of 25 per cent is bound to have an adverse impact and would lead to a cascading effect in terms of increase in input costs for the user industry of raw material and downstream products,” said B K Bhatia, Director General at the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries.

Higher diesel costs could push up prices of key raw materials such as coal and iron ore, adding to cost pressures across sectors including metals and infrastructure.