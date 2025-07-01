Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India a 'strategic ally', trade deal to be finalised soon: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the special relationship that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

Swati Gandhi
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

The US considers India a "strategic ally" in the Indo-Pacific region and a trade deal between both the countries will be finalised soon,  White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday (IST).
 
At a press briefing, Leavitt said that the Trump administration is finalising the agreements for the trade deal. "Yes, the President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our secretary of commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India," she said in response to a question by news agency ANI.
 
 
Leavitt also highlighted the strong relationship that Trump shares with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When asked how the US views China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region, Leavitt said, "India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that."
 
The White House press secretary's remark comes days after US President Donald Trump said that a "very big deal" with India will follow soon. "Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, 'Do you really have anybody of any interest?' Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We have one coming up, maybe with India. A very big one, where we're going to open up India," he said, adding that the US was seeking "full trade barrier dropping" along with greater access to the Indian market. 
 
On July 9, the reciprocal tariffs announced by Trump are going to come into effect. While many nations have tried negotiating deals with the US, only the UK and China have been able to secure a deal so far. 
 
The Centre also seems ready to push for a mutually beneficial deal with the US. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a conversation with Financial Express, confirmed the same. She said that India is not averse to finalising a comprehensive trade pact with the US, provided the nation’s core concerns, especially regarding farmers and livestock producers, are respected. 
 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

