Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

DPIIT to engage consultancy agency to draw reservation list for FTA talks

"It is for the purpose of preparation of the list, DPIIT intends to engage a consultancy agency on a project basis," according to a request for proposal (RFP) floated by the DPIIT

FTA talks, talks

The agency could be a law firm, think tank, or a research institution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The department for promotion of industry and internal tarde (DPIIT) has proposed to engage a consultancy agency to draw a reservation list to be used during negotiations of a free trade agreement (FTA).
The list deals with items which do not qualify for commitments under a trade agreement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The DPIIT, being the nodal department for formulation of FDI policy and investment screening, leads the negotiations on investment chapters within FTAs on non-services sectors.
The chapter on investment liberalization is accompanied by a 'reservation list' which allows host countries to restrict the commitments to specific sectors/activities.
The agency would have to identify about 10-15 non-services sectors in which investment liberalization commitments under International Investment Agreements can be taken and to identify the existing non-conformities in these shortlisted sectors.
"It is for the purpose of preparation of the list, DPIIT intends to engage a consultancy agency on a project basis," according to a request for proposal (RFP) floated by the DPIIT.
The agency could be a law firm, think tank, or a research institution.
"It is for the purpose of preparation of the reservation list on investment liberalisation in non-services sector in international investment treaties, that this call for RFP from various firms in India has been invited by DPIIT," it added.
It said that identification of services would involve an examination of the reservation lists committed to by various countries; identification of the existing sectoral and sub-national level restrictions on the operation of foreign investors in India; and examination of various existing non-conforming measures in the sectors identified.

Also Read

Want easier intra-company transfers for workers: India on UK FTA talks

FTA talks: Treaty to figure prominently during UK's high-level team visit

Top headlines: Monsoon on track, India to start FTA talks with SACU

High-level India-EU meetings this month to boost FTA talks, says official

British delegation to commence next round of India-UK FTA talks on Oct 9

Decoupling of emissions and GDP not yet achieved: RBI deputy governor Patra

Over 100,000 small and mid-sized firms flout GST e-invoicing rules

Start warranty period from date of installation: Govt to white goods firms

RBI deploys 81.43% of foreign currency assets in overseas securities

Festive season sale 2023 order volume grows 37%, GMV 22%: Unicommerce

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DPIIT FTA talks

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon