Festive season sale 2023 order volume grows 37%, GMV 22%: Unicommerce

Categories like FMCG and home decor have emerged as strong ecommerce contenders which are now laying inroads for newer segments to flourish in the ecommerce ecosystem, the statement said

online sale

As per the orders processed through Unicommerce's platforms, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand took the lead to become the top two states in terms of growth in order volumes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Festive season sale order volume grew by 37 per cent year-on-year mainly due to discounts on online platforms and robust advertisement campaigns, logistics software-as-a-service firm Unicommerce said on Thursday.
According to the data released by the company, the gross merchandise value (GMV) also saw an increase of 22 per cent during the same festive period.
"The analysis of orders processed through Unicommerce's platform reveals that e-commerce order volumes grew handsomely this festive season, increasing by approximately 37 per cent during the festive season sale of 2023 as compared to the festive sale period in 2022," Unicommerce said in a statement.
The company found that the fashion and accessories segment along with beauty and personal care, emerged as the two most prominent categories in terms of order volumes and displayed consistent growth in both volume and GMV during the festive month.
Categories like FMCG and home decor have emerged as strong ecommerce contenders which are now laying inroads for newer segments to flourish in the ecommerce ecosystem, the statement said.
"The success of the festive season sale in parts may be attributed to attracting discounts on the online marketplaces and robust advertising campaigns. This has helped marketplaces record an impressive year-on-year (YoY) order volume growth of 39 per cent. Brand websites, on the other hand, also reported a strong 23 per cent increase in ecommerce order volumes," Unicommerce said.
As per the orders processed through Unicommerce's platforms, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand took the lead to become the top two states in terms of growth in order volumes, with Haryana at the third position, Uttar Pradesh at the fourth, and Meghalaya in the fifth spot.
"The festive season determines the growing scale of e-commerce in India. As industry sectors continue to embrace the country's ecommerce ecosystem, shoppers from across India's length and breadth are willingly opting for online shopping," Unicommerce CEO, Kapil Makhija said.
Unicommerce in July said that the company has achieved an annual run rate of processing over 600 million transactions amounting to over USD 7 billion in annual gross merchandise value.

Topics : festive season sale festive season shopping Unicommerce

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

