Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Start warranty period from date of installation: Govt to white goods firms

In a letter to industry and retail associations and manufacturers of white goods, Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary to the government, has advised them to revise the policy of warranty

PLI, Product-linked scheme, electronics, manufactuing, consumer durables, air conditioners, white goods, led lights

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Department of Consumer Affairs has urged manufacturers and sellers of white goods to revise their warranty or guarantee policies to reflect its commencement from the date of installation rather than the date of purchase.

In a letter to industry and retail associations and manufacturers of white goods, Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary to the government, has advised them to revise the policy of warranty to reflect its commencement from the date of installation rather than the date of purchase.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

White goods include appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, and typically involve installation by trained technicians, and until they are correctly installed on the premises, consumers are unable to use such goods.

“Initiating the warranty or guarantee period when consumers are unable to use the product constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” according to a release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Starting the warranty or guarantee period from the date of purchase leads to a reduction in the total warranty period, which a consumer would have normally enjoyed.

This issue was further accentuated in the case of purchases made through e-commerce, where additional time is involved in the delivery of the product.

Also Read

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Governments abroad call Data Protection Bill a 'landmark' regulation

Data protection Bill: Centre to get power to lower age of consent to 14 yrs

RBI deploys 81.43% of foreign currency assets in overseas securities

Festive season sale 2023 order volume grows 37%, GMV 22%: Unicommerce

Brent crude oil hovers around $80 after this week's downward spiral

India vulnerable to recurring food price shocks: RBI guv Shaktikanta Das

11 states budgeted revenue deficit in FY24 amid tapering grants: Report

Topics : Consumer protection act e-commerce rules Retail Industry

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon