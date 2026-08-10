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Home / Economy / News / E-way bill generation rises 5.98% to second-highest level in July 2026

E-way bill generation rises 5.98% to second-highest level in July 2026

E-way bill generation rose to 139.79 million in July from 131.91 million a year earlier, indicating sustained movement of goods and resilience in domestic trade

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Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:33 PM IST

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Eway bill generation rose 5.98 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 139.79 million in July 2026, from 131.91 million a year earlier, indicating sustained movement of goods in the economy, according to Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) data. The tally was the second-highest monthly level on record, after 140.60 million in March 2026.
 
Sequentially, generation rose 2.21 per cent from 136.77 million in June. However, it slowed to 12.4 per cent in Q1FY27 from 15.7 per cent in Q4FY26.
 
Eway bills are mandatory for transporting consignments worth more than ₹50,000 across states, while the threshold for intra-state movement varies.
 
 
Pratik Jain, partner at PwC India, said the 5.98 per cent Y-o-Y growth, along with the sequential increase, suggested that domestic trade and supply chains remained resilient. “It might point towards robust GST collections for August as well, although the eventual revenues will depend on the value and composition of transactions,” he said.
 
Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY India, said the sustained increase in eway bill generation was a strong proxy for economic momentum, reflecting robust movement of goods across supply chains. “Equally significant is what this signals on the tax administration front — the combination of rate rationalisation and tighter compliance enforcement appears to be translating into meaningful expansion of the taxable base, a trend worth watching as GST collections evolve through the year,” Agarwal said.

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The finance ministry, in its latest Monthly Economic Review, said the Indian economy sustained its growth momentum in the first quarter of FY27 despite an uncertain global environment, supported by resilient domestic demand.
 
“However, some high-frequency indicators, such as eway bill and manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers’ index) witnessed some softening in momentum. The service sector strengthened in Q1 of FY27, driven by supportive domestic and external demand conditions,” it said. 
 

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Topics : Goods and Services Tax eway bill GST collection cgst

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:20 PM IST