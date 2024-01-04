India's economic growth may be close to MPC projection of 7% during FY24

The economy may grow by around 7 per cent this financial year as estimated by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), say economists with various organisations.

The first advance estimates for 2023-24 will be released on Friday by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO), an exercise done for calculating ratios such as the fiscal deficit.

The interim Budget will be presented on February 1.

Most economists Business Standard spoke to gave a growth range that stretched up to 7 per cent or a number that was closer to 7 per cent (see chart).

It should