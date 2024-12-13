Economists bet on 25 bps rate cut by RBI MPC in upcoming February meeting

With the latest headline inflation coming in at 5.48 per cent and expectations of inflation remaining below 6 per cent in the coming months, economists and the market are betting on a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting body, the monetary policy committee (MPC), in the upcoming February meeting. India’s headline inflation eased to below 6 per cent in November, falling within the RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6 per cent, thanks to a moderation in food prices and a favourable base effect, among other factors. Core inflation also eased slightly to 3.7 per cent in November, down from 3.8 per cent in the previous month. In comparison, headline inflation stood at 6.2 per cent in October and 5.49 per cent in September. “We expect RBI to cut rates in February 2025, with a cumulative 75 bps cut over the rate cut cycle, and such a decision is unlikely to be impacted by what could happen to the dollar, as was the case in 2018 when the RBI did not hike rates even as the rupee was under enormous pressure,” said an SBI Research report authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India. Echoing similar views, Radhika Rao, executive director and senior economist, DBS Bank, said, “We maintain our call for a 25 bps cut at the February meeting, with cumulative 75 bps cuts in this cycle, keeping an eye on the US dollar and dollar liquidity.” Rao expects headline inflation to normalise to 4-5 per cent with the passage of weather-related impacts on the food basket. This would further support a rate cut, especially at a time when India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth fell to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter. According to Nomura, daily data suggest that December Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is also tracking 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y so far, while core inflation should inch lower to 3.6 per cent. Further ahead, food inflation is expected to moderate, and the drivers of both goods and services inflation suggest sustained core disinflation. Even the MPC, in the recently concluded meeting on December 6, noted that although inflation surged above the upper tolerance band of 6 per cent in October, driven by a sharp uptick in food inflation, food inflation pressures are likely to linger in the third quarter of this financial year and start easing from the fourth quarter, backed by seasonal corrections in vegetable prices, kharif harvest arrivals, likely good rabi output, and adequate cereal buffer stocks. In that scenario, Nomura economists have suggested that they expect a 25 bps rate cut in February, marking a belated policy pivot, and 100 bps in total cuts in this easing cycle. Meanwhile, the February MPC meeting will usher in a change of leadership, with the new RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, chairing his first meeting. Additionally, with Michael Patra’s term ending in January, a new deputy governor will also join the MPC. “The composition of the MPC will change now with the new governor coming in and with Michael Patra retiring next month. Since there will be a change of guard, the market has very little idea about the inclination,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. Sabnavis said that although it is not ideal to cut rates because inflation has not durably come down and remains above 5 per cent, with the expectation that inflation will decline in the coming months, it is most likely that the MPC will cut rates in the February meeting, given the change of guard. He also noted that two of the three external members voted for a rate cut in the December meeting even when the October inflation print was at 6.2 per cent. According to Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank, core inflation has remained relatively benign, and headline inflation is being driven by high vegetable prices. However, this is a supply-side issue that cannot be addressed through monetary policy. “We expect the MPC to implement a rate cut in February, as economic growth has slowed significantly in the second quarter. Given the economic slowdown, a rate cut at this juncture seems warranted to support growth,” she added.