Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Rate cut unlikely in Feb review or in FY26: Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

Rate cut unlikely in Feb review or in FY26: Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

A rate cut will not be possible for the next 13-14 months due to the inflation outlook, said Mishra, who is also a part-time member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Growth has touched a trough in Q2, he said, adding that it will be investment activity, and not consumption, which will lead the overall economic growth. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The elevated inflation does not offer the Reserve Bank any space for an interest rate cut in the next policy review in February and the whole of FY26 as well, a senior economist said on Wednesday. 
Axis Bank's chief economist Neelkanth Mishra, who is also a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, stressed that a change of guard at RBI will not result in any veering off and added that the institutional ability is very strong. 
A rate cut will not be possible for the "next 13-14 months" due to the inflation outlook, he said, adding that the average inflation for FY26 will be 4.5 per cent. 
 
Except the third quarter of FY26, where the headline number will cool down to the 4 per cent target of RBI on a higher base, the headline number will be between 4.5-5 per cent all through the end of FY26 leaving little space for a rate cut, he told reporters here. 
Even if the RBI cuts rates with an eye on propping-up growth, a 0.50 per cent decline in its key rates will not be a "decisive" move to help the growth process, he said. 
"When you move to cut rates, it should be a decisive one. 0.50 per cent cut is neither here neither there," he said. 
Unlike some economists, who believe the GDP growth at seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent has led to a dip in the trend growth, Mishra said he still considers 7 per cent to be the trend growth and added that the country will achieve it in FY26 after a 6.6 per cent growth in FY25. 

More From This Section

GDP, India GDP

Asian Development Bank lowers India's growth forecast to 6.5% for FY25

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Reducing debt burden priority for next decade, says FM Sitharaman

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh earmarks 17,000 acres for multimodal logistics parks

Maritime fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push, boat, ship, cargo

Maritime sector key to India's vision of 3rd largest economy: VP Dhankhar

Anantha Nageswaran

Need to differentiate between financial, non-financial regulation: CEA

Explaining the reasons for slowdown in growth, Mishra said unitended tightening by both the fiscal and monetary authorities has impacted it. He said the Centre slowed down capex, while some regulatory actions of RBI also hurt. 
Growth has touched a trough in Q2, he said, adding that it will be investment activity, and not consumption, which will lead the overall economic growth. 
He said there is sufficient appetite within the corporate sector to invest for capacity expansion, given the high utilisation levels across many sectors. 
The overall cash transfers done by states to women will rise to Rs 2.5 lakh crore in FY26 from the Rs 2 lakh crore projected in FY25 on an annualized basis, he said, pointing that other states like Bihar, which is also going to polls soon, will adopt such a move. 
On the currency management front, Mishra pitched limited interventions from the RBI, pointing that the rupee has been very stable among peers, and added that he expects the currency to depreciate further to be at Rs 86.5 a dollar by end of FY26.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI set to announce decision on key interest rate on Dec 6 at 10 am

Piyush Goyal

Use of food inflation in setting rate flawed; RBI should slash it: Goyal

Economist panel

BS BFSI Summit: Tracking food inflation as well as US Fed, say economists

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate by 25 bps to support economy

Photo: PTI

Interest rate cut cycle to pause if Trump wins US election 2024: ICICI Sec

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Interest rate cut Axis Bank interest rate cut interest rate RBI rate cut RBI Axis Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon