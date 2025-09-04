FMCG companies to benefit as GST slashed to 5% on key daily essentials

The goods and services tax (GST) rate on many fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) items, including soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, jams, and noodles, has been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

In its report on the new GST, Nomura said, “The Council has also brought down GST rates for a number of staples and essential categories from an 18 per cent rate to 5 per cent, which is a meaningful reduction and will bring relief to stressed consumption, aid in improving volume growth, and drive formalisation, in our view, given quite a few categories in India have a notable