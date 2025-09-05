Friday, September 05, 2025 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FPIs net sellers in financials, IT; autos and services attract inflows

Foreign portfolio investors pulled out Rs 14,020 crore from domestic equities in the second fortnight of August, with financials and IT sectors facing the brunt, while autos and services saw inflows

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

The positive FPI flows saw the Nifty Auto index gain 5.5 per cent in August, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 index fell 1.4 per cent.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers to the tune of ₹14,020 crore in domestic equities in the second fortnight of August, with financial services and information technology (IT) stocks taking the heaviest hit, according to data compiled by Prime Infobase.
 
Financial services saw the sharpest outflows, with FPIs pulling out ₹9,817 crore, followed by IT (₹4,905 crore), Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (₹2,017 crore), Power (₹1,708 crore) and Telecommunications (₹1,680 crore).
 
On the other hand, buying was led by Automobiles & Auto Components (₹2,617 crore), aided by optimism over the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates.
 
 
FPIs also showed interest in Services (₹1,967 crore), Chemicals (₹1,161 crore), Construction Materials (₹785 crore) and Capital Goods (₹764 crore).
 
The positive FPI flows saw the Nifty Auto index gain 5.5 per cent in August, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 index fell 1.4 per cent.

Analysts attributed the renewed focus on autos to expectations of stronger consumption post the GST reset. “The sentiment turned favourable for automakers as the prospect of lower effective GST rates is seen supporting demand and revenue growth,” said a market strategist.
 
In contrast, selling in IT was triggered by growth uncertainties, weak Q1 earnings, and a challenging export outlook amid global headwinds. From the June peak, the Nifty IT index is down 12 per cent.
 
Some experts, however, believe the sector could attract contra bets going forward, given the rupee’s recent weakness.
 
For the entire month, FPIs offloaded ₹23,290 crore worth of financial services stocks—the highest in seven months—amid worries over margins and rising stress in retail lending segments such as consumer loans, credit cards, and microfinance. The Nifty Financial Services index fell 4.1 per cent in August.
 
Even after the pullback, financial services continued to dominate FPI sectoral allocations, accounting for 30.79 per cent as on 31 August, down from 31.5 per cent a fortnight earlier. The share of Automobiles & Auto Components rose to 7.58 per cent, while that of IT edged up to 7.33 per cent over the same period.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

