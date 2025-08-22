Friday, August 22, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Financials and IT stocks see highest FPI selling in August, shows data

Financials and IT stocks see highest FPI selling in August, shows data

Overall, FPIs turned net sellers to the tune of ₹20,976 crore over the past two weeks

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

Despite the recent selling, financial services and information technology continue to remain the top allocations for FPIs.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to exert selling pressure on key sectors such as financial services, information technology, and oil & gas in the first half of August.
 
After heavy sell-offs in the latter half of July, FPIs pulled out ₹13,471 crore from financial services, ₹ 6,380 crore from information technology, and ₹4,091 crore from oil & gas stocks during the first fortnight of August. Other sectors that witnessed notable outflows included power (₹2,358 crore) and healthcare (₹2,095 crore). 
Overall, FPIs turned net sellers to the tune of ₹20,976 crore over the past two weeks. On the other hand, they showed buying interest in telecommunication (₹7,446 crore), construction materials (₹1,690 crore), and construction (₹ 1,378 crore). In addition, capital goods (₹ 1,132 crore) and metals & mining (₹ 606 crore) attracted net inflows. 
 
Despite the recent selling, financial services and information technology continue to remain the top allocations for FPIs. As of the first half of August, FPI allocation to financial services stood at 31.5 per cent, marginally lower than 31.64 per cent at the end of July. Allocation to IT declined from 7.38 per cent in July to 7.26 per cent in August. In contrast, the automobile sector witnessed a rise in allocation, moving up from 6.97 per cent to 7.2 per cent during the same period. 
 

More From This Section

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi chairman urges caution over micro-cap stocks, calls for transparency

Wipro

Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi proposes changes to block deal framework

insurers, insurance

Outlook remains positive for private general insurers despite modest growthpremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi appoints three executive directors to key leadership roles

Topics : IT stocks Foreign Portfolio Investors Market Lens Markets FPIs FPI outflow financial services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon