Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MSCI rejig sparks ₹6,516 crore FPI selloff; Swiggy and Waaree added

MSCI rejig sparks ₹6,516 crore FPI selloff; Swiggy and Waaree added

MSCI index changes triggered FPI selloff worth Rs 6,516 crore as Sona BLW and Thermax were dropped, though inclusions like Swiggy and Waaree partly cushioned the outflows

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

This prompted active selling by FPIs, who had to adjust positions in line with the changes announced by the global index provider earlier this month.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian equities worth Rs 6,516 crore on Tuesday, with a large part of the outflows driven by the latest MSCI index rebalancing.
 
The rejig saw a reduction in weightages of stocks such as Eternal (formerly Zomato), Asian Paints, and Jindal Steel & Power, while Sona BLW Precision and Thermax were dropped from the MSCI Global Standard Index.
 
This prompted active selling by FPIs, who had to adjust positions in line with the changes announced by the global index provider earlier this month.
 
However, the outflows were partly cushioned by the inclusion of Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy, and Waaree Energies in the index. These counters entered on the back of sharp rallies or the expiry of lock-in periods in shareholding, which improved their eligibility for inclusion.
 
 
As part of the MSCI Global Small Cap Index changes, 15 companies were added and six were removed. New entrants include Belrise Industries, Brainbees Solutions, and Capri Global, while Bharat Dynamics, Easy Trip Planners, Hikal, and Jain Irrigation were among those excluded.
 
The MSCI-driven churn comes at a time when FPIs have already been aggressively paring exposure. So far in August, they have pulled out over Rs 23,255 crore from domestic equities, following withdrawals of Rs 17,741 crore in July. Persistent selling has kept market sentiment under pressure despite strong domestic liquidity.
 

More From This Section

stocks, markets, mutual fund

Markets slump as US tariffs hit Indian exports; Sensex, Nifty tumble

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

MSE raises ₹1,000 cr to aid revival, Latika Kundu reappointed CEO

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee falls for fifth session on tariff worries; ends lower at 87.69/$

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

Stock market closing highlights: Sensex falls 849 pts; Nifty at 24,712; India VIX up 4%

Avadhut Sathe

Avadhut Sathe denies 'finfluencer' tag after Sebi search, no tips given

Topics : FPI inflows Indian equities MSCI Foreign Portfolio Investors Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today GST ReformsGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon