Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Economy likely to grow 7% in 2024-25, inflation to ease further: RBI Guv

He also credited the government for structural reforms undertaken in recent years, saying they have boosted the medium and long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy

Shaktikanta Das, The 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

Shaktikanta Das, The 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

Press Trust of India Davos
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian economy should record a growth rate of 7 per cent in the next fiscal and inflation is likely to ease further, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.
He also credited the government for structural reforms undertaken in recent years, saying they have boosted the medium and long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said that amidst a challenging global macroeconomic environment, India presents a picture of growth and stability.
Speaking at a CII session on 'High growth, low risk: The India story' here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Das said recent information on the global economic front has been reassuring with inflation falling, though growth remains low.
"Chances of soft landing have improved and markets have reacted positively. However, geopolitical risks and climate risks remain matters of concern," he said.
The RBI Governor said the real GDP growth in India is expected at 7.2 per cent this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI announces 2-day repo for $6 billion as overnight rates stay elevated

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

Red Sea crisis: Commerce department urges FinMin to maintain credit flow

Will keep diversifying crude oil supply, accelerate energy transition: Puri

UK inflation rate rises to 4% in December for first time in 10 month

Govt may earmark Rs 4 trillion for next year's food, fertiliser subsidies

30% districts saw high number of rain-deficit yrs in 4 decades: CEEW study

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Inflation RBI Governor economy growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon