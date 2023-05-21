Share of Rs 500 note touched 70% post-demonetisation, shows RBI data

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%
RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das
558,000 homes to be completed in 2023 across top 7 cities: Anarock report
No form, ID needed to exchange Rs 2,000 currency note: State Bank of India
Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes
Formal job creation up second year on trot, hits 4-yr high, shows EPFO data
Half a dozen stalled refinery expansion plans come under PMO radar