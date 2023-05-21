Share of Rs 500 note touched 70% post-demonetisation, shows RBI data





The share of Rs 500 notes in circulation, which was just over 20 per cent before the demonetisation exercise in 2016, has surged beyond 70 per cent since. The share of all other currencies has fallen in the past few years, with the Rs 2,000 bank notes seeing the sharpest fall to 13.8 per cent by the end of FY22 and to 10.8 per cent by March 2023.