close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Share of Rs 500 note touched 70% post-demonetisation, shows RBI data

Rs 2,000 bank notes seeing the sharpest fall to 13.8 per cent by the end of FY22 and to 10.8 per cent by March 2023

Manojit Saha
ATM, DEMONETISATION, Rs 500, currency notes

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of Rs 500 notes in circulation, which was just over 20 per cent before the demonetisation exercise in 2016, has surged beyond 70 per cent since. The share of all other currencies has fallen in the past few years, with the Rs 2,000 bank notes seeing the sharpest fall to 13.8 per cent by the end of FY22 and to 10.8 per cent by March 2023.

Chart

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

558,000 homes to be completed in 2023 across top 7 cities: Anarock report

No form, ID needed to exchange Rs 2,000 currency note: State Bank of India

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Formal job creation up second year on trot, hits 4-yr high, shows EPFO data

Half a dozen stalled refinery expansion plans come under PMO radar

Topics : currency notes RBI

First Published: May 21 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

558,000 homes to be completed in 2023 across top 7 cities: Anarock report

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
2 min read
Premium

No form, ID needed to exchange Rs 2,000 currency note: State Bank of India

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read
Premium

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
6 min read

Formal job creation up second year on trot, hits 4-yr high, shows EPFO data

Photo: Freepik
3 min read
Premium

Half a dozen stalled refinery expansion plans come under PMO radar

oil refinery, oil, gas
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
6 min read

SC panel report suggests Adani probe will only produce heat, not light

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read
Premium

Half a dozen stalled refinery expansion plans come under PMO radar

oil refinery, oil, gas
4 min read

State Bank of India sets Rs 2,000 currency note exchange cap at Rs 20,000

SBI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon