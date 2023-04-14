close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Edible oil import rises 8% to 1.135 mn tonnes in March: Industry body SEA

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) in a statement said edible oil imports rose to 1,135,600 tonnes in March from 1,051,698 tonnes in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Edible oil

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Edible oil imports rose 8 per cent year-on-year in March to 11.35 lakh tonnes, industry body SEA on Friday said and demanded that the duty difference between crude palm oil and refined palm oil should be increased to protect domestic refineries.

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) in a statement said edible oil imports rose to 11,35,600 tonnes in March from 10,51,698 tonnes in the year-ago period.

Imports of non-edible oil fell to 36,693 tonnes in March from 52,872 tonnes in the same month last year.

The total imports of vegetable oils (edible oils and non-edible oils) went up 6 per cent to 11,72,293 tonnes in March from 11,04,570 tonnes a year ago.

From November 2022 to March 2023, imports of edible oils rose to 69,80,365 tonnes from 56,42,918 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous oil marketing year.

The oil marketing year runs from November to October.

Also Read

GM mustard (DMH-11) may not solve India's edible oil import problem: ICAR

India's edible oil import bill rises 34% to Rs 1.57 trillion, says SEA

Govt bats for GM mustard in SC: To make India self-sufficient in edible oil

India's edible oil imports rose 33% in January, 2nd highest after Sept 2021

Edible oil makers get additional 6 months to remove packing temp details

5 of India's top 10 destinations for exports witness contraction in March

Foreign exchange reserves jump to 9-month high to $584.76 bn: RBI data

ESAF SFB hikes FD rates, offers up to 9% returns effective from today

Opec+ output cuts may add to surging oil prices, IEA sees record high rates

Power rating to maintenance: What to consider when you buy an AC

Imports of non-edible oils fell to 79,828 tonnes in the first five months of the 2022-23 oil year from 1,52,810 tonnes in the year-ago period.

The overall import of vegetable oils during the first five months of the oil year 2022-23 rose 22 per cent to 70,60,193 tonnes compared to 57,95,728 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"The sharp increase in import of RBD (refined) palmolein in first five months of current oil year reported at 9.89 lakh tonnes, nearly 22 per cent of total palm oil import, depriving domestic industry for capacity utilisation," SEA said in a statement.

India's palm refining industry is heavily suffering from very low capacity utilisation due to excessive import of RBD Palmolein and getting transformed into mere packers, it added.

"The duty difference between CPO (crude palm oil) and Refined Palmolein/Palm Oil needs to be increased from the current 7.5 per cent to at least 15 per cent...," the association said.

From November 2022 to March 2023, the import of palm products sharply increased due to price parity at 43,99,128 tonnes compared to 26,53,253 tonnes in the year-ago period. The share of palm oil increased to 63 per cent from 47 per cent.

Topics : edible oils | import

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Modest downgrade of India's growth due to slow domestic consumption: IMF

IMF, International Monetary Fund
4 min read

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

semiconductors, chip
2 min read

Indian financial system insulated from US, Swiss developments: RBI Guv Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2023
2 min read

Sunak, Modi to expedite progress on India-UK FTA: Downing Street

Exports, global exports, supply chain
3 min read

Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years in FY22, shows CBDT data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Net direct tax collections rose 160% to Rs 16.6 trillion in 2022-23

Tax collections
1 min read

Wheat export ban to continue to ensure adequate supplies in India: Goyal

Wheat, wheat flour
4 min read
Premium

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies
2 min read

Indian financial system insulated from US, Swiss developments: RBI Guv Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2023
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon