The Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) on Friday said that commercial release of genetically-modified mustard (DMH-11) is subject to its testing and performance against the present day used varieties and hybrids.

It added no one claims that DMH-11 will solve India’s problem.

Secretary, department of agriculture research and education and director general of ICAR, Himanshu Pathak said in a statement that Indian institutions are “deeply engaged” in the development of GM seeds for 13 crops. These include rice, wheat and sugarcane, to improve their yield and quality. In October, the environment ministry granted clearance for indigenously-developed seeds. This potentially paves the way for a commercial release of the country’s first food crop in about two years.

Cotton is the only GM crop currently allowed for cultivation in India.

On the aspect of safety of and its impact on honeybees, Pathak said extensive studies carried out on toxicity, allergen city, compositional analysis, field trials, and environmental safety studies of lines against their non-transgenic comparators have provided evidence that they are safe for cultivation, food and feed use.

“Visitation of bees to the transgenic lines is similar to the non-transgenic counterparts, according to the data recorded during the trials,” the statement by ICAR added.

On the allegations that GM mustard will increase use of herbicides such glufosinate, thus favouring MNCs, the ICAR clarified that the Bar gene in DMH-11 that confers resistance to herbicide glufosinate has been used in GM mustard for two reasons.

Firstly, as a selectable marker in tissue culture during the development process, and secondly, the herbicide-tolerance trait of the Barnase female and Barstar male lines are to be exploited only in the hybrid seed production programme. It is not for the commercial cultivation of hybrids, as this trait has not been claimed by the applicant in the dossier.

India is keen to adopt farming technologies like GM crops to ensure food security and cut a reliance on imports. It is trying to boost the output of items like edible oils for its nearly 1.4 billion people, the most in the world after China.

India spent a record $19 billion importing vegetable oils last fiscal year that ended on March 31.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine also disrupted imports and raised prices, before supplies improved.

Scientists say India’s growing population and shrinking cultivable land mean it needs to adopt more efficient ways of farming.

A government statement warned “administrative procedures required in public interest” against any former or current ICAR official speaking against GM mustard.

Activists have said that GM mustard would require widespread use of herbicides and pose a threat to honey bees.