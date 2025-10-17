Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Egypt invites Indian companies to invest in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Egypt invites Indian companies to invest in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty says Egypt is keen to attract Indian investment in sectors like energy, AI, and pharmaceuticals through the Suez Canal Economic Zone

Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty | Image: X

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday that his country is keen to have Indian companies set up operations in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCEZ) and invest in a wide range of sectors, from pharmaceuticals and chemicals to emerging ones such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and digitalisation. China and Russia are among the countries that have their respective industrial zones at the SCEZ.
 
Abdelatty, who addressed the media here, concluded his two-day visit to New Delhi on Friday. He said the two countries are working to double bilateral trade by 2028, and the Egyptian government is improving the ease of doing business for Indian companies. He added that incentives are being offered to encourage Indian firms to establish an industrial zone within the SCEZ.
 
 
The minister said President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has directed the government to provide a conducive environment and facilitate Indian companies in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and minerals—especially phosphates and fertilisers—and in emerging areas such as renewable energy and AI.
 
India, Egypt strengthen trade and strategic ties
 
Abdelatty met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday for the first India–Egypt Strategic Dialogue and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Modi congratulated the Egyptian leadership and President Sisi for Cairo’s crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement. The Egyptian president had invited the PM to attend the peace summit, which was attended on his behalf by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

The PM also expressed satisfaction at the progress being made in areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, technology, energy, defence, and people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
 
During the delegation-level talks, Jaishankar noted that India–Egypt defence and security exchanges have expanded and that bilateral trade and investment remain promising. India–Egypt bilateral trade reached a high of $7.26 billion in FY22, registering a 75 per cent increase compared with FY21.
 
According to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics, India was the sixth most important trading partner for Egypt in FY25. For FY25, bilateral trade stood at $5.2 billion, comprising $3.84 billion in exports to Egypt and $1.3 billion in imports from Egypt.
 
Indian investments in Egypt cross $4 billion
 
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 55 Indian companies have invested in various sectors in Egypt, with combined investments exceeding $4 billion and providing direct and indirect employment to around 38,000 Egyptians. Another $700–800 million in investments are in the pipeline.
 
Renewable energy companies ReNew and OCIOR have signed agreements worth $8 billion and $4 billion, respectively, with the Egyptian government to set up green hydrogen plants.
 
The PM visited Cairo in June 2023, when both countries elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and set a target of doubling bilateral trade by 2028. El-Sisi was the Republic Day guest in January 2023.
 
Egypt highlights strategic location and trade access
 
Briefing the media on Friday, Abdelatty said Indian investors would benefit from Egypt’s strategic location and its free trade agreements with African, Arab, and South American countries.
 
Since 2023, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have targeted merchant shipping in the Suez Canal in response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza, disrupting maritime traffic and taking a substantial toll on Egypt’s economy.

Piyush Goyal India-Egypt Egypt Indian companies

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

