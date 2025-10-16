India, Brazil plan to expand trade pact, set $20 bn target by 2030

India and Brazil are looking to broaden their preferential trade agreement (PTA) and are eyeing a bilateral trade target of $20 billion by 2030, up from $12 billion in 2024.
Talks on expanding trade under Mercosur
India and Brazil currently have a limited trade agreement under the PTA with the Latin American bloc, Mercosur. In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Argentina and Brazil included discussions on expanding the existing trade deal with the Mercosur bloc. The Department of Commerce has been holding virtual talks with the bloc on the matter.
Brazil invites Indian investment across sectors
“This year, exports from India to Brazil grew over 30 per cent, and exports from Brazil are also rising. We will exceed the foreign trade target of $20 billion by 2030. Both countries do not compete but complement each other. Brazil is opening its doors to Indian investment, and together we can transform our economies and forge a strong Brazil-India alliance for the future,” said Geraldo Alckmin, vice-president and minister of development, industry, trade, and services of Brazil, at the ‘India-Brazil Business Dialogue’ in New Delhi on Thursday.
Alckmin further said that Indian companies can invest in Brazilian sectors including automotive, IT, renewables, clean energy, healthcare, aerospace, agriculture, semiconductors, and digital innovation. “We are ready to launch a digital partnership between Brazil and India towards AI, high-performance computing, and technological start-ups. This digital partnership will be a driving force for the new green and digital economy, creating more jobs and technological sovereignty,” he added.
India seeks deeper access to South American markets
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said he has discussed expanding the PTA with Brazil beyond its current scope to enable deeper penetration into the South American market.
Separately, Goyal said India has implemented several free trade agreements (FTAs) with developed nations and is in active dialogue for new pacts with the United States, Oman, and the European Union. “We have done free trade agreements with many developed countries in the last three years... We are in active dialogue with the US, EU, Chile, Peru, New Zealand, and Oman,” he told reporters.
“It clearly shows that India is the favoured and preferred destination both for investment and for bilateral trade,” Goyal said.