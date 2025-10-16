Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India must fire on all cylinders to reach 8% growth goal: IMF's Srinivasan

India must fire on all cylinders to reach 8% growth goal: IMF's Srinivasan

Krishna Srinivasan urges structural reforms, trade liberalisation, and deeper global integration

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

India needs to fire on all cylinders to achieve its goal of becoming “Viksit Bharat” by 2047 and grow at 8 per cent by pushing for deep structural reforms, improving the business environment, integrating into global supply chains, and liberalising trade, said Krishna Srinivasan, director, Asia and Pacific Department, International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Thursday.
 
IMF stresses reforms and trade liberalisation
 
Addressing a press briefing on the Regional Economic Outlook for Asia-Pacific in Washington DC, Srinivasan said, “There are many things India needs to do. If you want to really scale up and compete with China and so on, you need to liberalise trade. You need to make labour laws that much more flexible so that India can scale up.”
 
 
He added that if India reached a trade agreement with the US and tariffs were lower, there was an upside potential to growth next year.
 
“Tariffs do matter. There are many sectors in India which are affected, such as garments, leather, gems and jewellery, etc. To the extent that they hurt, they are going to affect employment opportunities in this region,” Srinivasan said. 

IMF revises India’s growth forecast
 
The IMF, in its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, raised India’s GDP growth forecast for FY2025–26 by 20 basis points to 6.6 per cent due to “a strong first quarter” more than offsetting the increase in US tariffs.
 
The Fund revised the growth forecast for FY2026–27 downwards by 20 basis points to 6.2 per cent due to the tariff impact.
 
He said that while tariffs were a big shock to the region, India’s fundamentals remained strong.
 
Need to unlock private sector potential
 
Srinivasan said India had a lot of regulations that impede its ability to unleash the full potential of the private sector.
 
Stressing the need for India to diversify its export markets, he said, “You have to find ways to address both external demand and domestic demand and try to integrate more into global supply chains.”
 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

