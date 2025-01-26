Business Standard

Exports to US rises 5.57% to $60 bn during Apr-Dec in FY25 on high demand

Exports to US rises 5.57% to $60 bn during Apr-Dec in FY25 on high demand

During December, the shipments increased by 8.49 per cent to $7 billion, the data showed

India USA

The US is the largest trading partner of India from 2021-22. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

The country's exports rose by 5.57 per cent to $59.93 billion during April-December this fiscal on account of healthy demand in the American market for domestic goods, according to government data.

During December, the shipments increased by 8.49 per cent to $7 billion, the data showed.

On the other hand, imports during the first nine months of 2024-25 grew by 1.91 per cent to $ 33.4 billion, while in December it was up by 9.88 per cent to $ 3.77 billion.

According to experts, going by the trend, the total trade between the two countries will continue to grow in the coming months also.

 

The bilateral trade during April-December 2024-25 stood at $ 93.4 billion, as against $ 94.6 billion between India and China.

The experts added that the possible trade war between the US and China will give huge export potential for Indian exporters.

The US is the largest trading partner of India from 2021-22. The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports and over 6 per cent in imports and about 11 per cent in bilateral trade.

Some experts raised concerns that if the US would impose additional duties on certain Indian goods, as threatened by US President Donald Trump, it can impact trade.

In December last year, Trump had said India charges "a lot" of tariffs, reiterating his intention to impose reciprocal tariffs in retaliation for what New Delhi will impose on the import of certain American products.

"India should respond firmly and in equal measure," economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

In 2018, when the US taxed Indian steel and aluminium, India retaliated by raising tariffs on 29 US products, recovering equivalent revenue.

Topics : US India relations Indian exports exports imports

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

