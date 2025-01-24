Odisha fiscally healthiest state; Andhra, Punjab, WB laggards: Niti Aayog

Odisha and Chhattisgarh are India’s fiscally healthiest states, with Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala lagging (classified as ‘aspirational states’), the central government think tank Niti Aayog said on Friday.
The Aayog released its first Fiscal Health Index (FHI) report for 18 states (excluding special category states), which contribute 85 per cent of the cumulative gross domestic product (GDP) of all states. The index uses data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and focuses on five sub-indices from 2022-23: Quality of Expenditure, Revenue Mobilisation, Fiscal Prudence, Debt Index, and Debt Sustainability.
“Odisha excels in fiscal health with the highest overall index score of 67.8," the report said. "It tops the Debt Index (99.0) and Debt Sustainability (64.0) rankings, with better-than-average scores under Quality of Expenditure and Revenue Mobilisation. The state has maintained low fiscal deficits, a good debt profile, and an above-average capital outlay-to-GSDP ratio,” Niti Aayog said.
The Quality of Expenditure index is calculated by finding the ratio of total developmental expenditure to a state’s total expenditure and the ratio of capital outlay to its GSDP.
Different needs and priorities of states are reflected in their scores across various sub-indices, the Aayog noted.
Also Read
“Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have good scores under Quality of Expenditure, but they rank lower with regard to Revenue Mobilisation. Karnataka performs well across most indices, but it ranks among the three aspirational states in Debt Sustainability. Odisha and Chhattisgarh have performed well under Revenue Mobilisation, with their own non-tax revenue growing significantly due to high revenue collection from mining. However, regarding Debt Sustainability, Chhattisgarh ranks lower compared to some other states,” the report said.
The think tank cautioned that states like West Bengal and Punjab face growing debt burdens, increasing debt-to-GDP ratios, raising serious concerns about debt sustainability.
Interest payments in West Bengal account for 20.47 per cent of revenue receipts in 2022-23, constraining the state’s ability to allocate funds for development, the Aayog said.
It suggested that both states exercise fiscal discipline and increase avenues for revenue mobilisation.
In Kerala, the think tank recommended, “The state may focus on enhancing revenue mobilisation through effective tax and non-tax strategies, optimising resource efficiency, increasing capital expenditure in the social services sector, and rationalising expenditures to improve its fiscal health.”
Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya, who released the report in New Delhi, said the commission has visited 16 of the 28 states so far. The recommendations of the commission will take effect from April 2026.
The former Niti Aayog vice-chairman also said that the quality of expenditure in Gujarat is high. The state, in Niti’s index, has been given a score of 40 out of 100 on the expenditure quality front.