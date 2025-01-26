Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / We join them in recognising enduring significance: US wishes India on R-Day

We join them in recognising enduring significance: US wishes India on R-Day

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a statement, said the India-US relationship continues to reach new heights and will be the defining relationship of the 21st century

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

In a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at the Kartavya Path, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day today | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States extended greetings to India on Republic Day, and said Washington joins New Delhi on the occasion to recognise its "enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy."

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a statement, said the India-US relationship continues to reach new heights and will be the "defining relationship of the 21st century."

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognising its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said in his statement.

 

Stating that the US looks forward to deepening the cooperation between the two countries, Rubio stressed the importance of Quad to promote a "free, open, and prosperous" Indo-Pacific region.

"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century. The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realize the tremendous potential of our economic relationship. We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.

Also Read

Republic Day 2025

Republic Day 2025: Best wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

President Prabowo Subianto, PM Modi, India-Indonesia

India, Indonesia sign MOUs on health, renew one on maritime security

Indian Armed Forces contingent

R-Day 2025: 93 armed forces personnel to receive Gallantry Awards today

Osamu Suzuki

Business tycoon Osamu Suzuki honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Ravichandran Ashwin, R Ashwin, Ashwin

Ex-CJI Khehar, Osamu Suzuki, R Ashwin in list of Padma awardees 2024

In a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at the Kartavya Path, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day today.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations today. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Earlier this week, Marco Rubio marked his first day as the new US Secretary of State by hosting the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for a significant meeting of the QUAD alliance between the four nations, emphasising the commitment of the alliance in strengthening economic opportunity and ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held the meeting with his Quad counterparts--External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan's Takeshi Iwaya, and Australia's Penny Wong--at the US Department of State.

He also held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Washington, DC, reaffirming the shared commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership, an official press release by the US Department of State said.

Secretary Rubio and EAM Jaishankar affirmed a shared commitment to continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India. They discussed a wide range of topics, including regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the US-India relationship.

Secretary Rubio also emphasized that the Trump Administration desires to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu approves 2 Kirti Chakras, 14 Shaurya Chakras on R-Day eve

President Droupadi Murmu with Indonesia PM Subianto and PM Narendra Modi

India, Indonesia to boost defence, trade ties, jointly counter terrorism

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

76th Republic Day: CRPF awarded highest number of gallantry medals

President Droupadi Murmu with Indonesia PM Subianto and PM Narendra Modi

Indonesia to be in lead of India's 76th Republic Day parade for first time

Sheikh Hasina

Awami League won't be allowed to contest Bangladesh polls: Yunus' adviser

Topics : Republic Day Droupadi Murmu US India relations United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon