Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / FDI rises 15% to $18.62 bn in Apr-Jun FY26; US inflows nearly triple

FDI rises 15% to $18.62 bn in Apr-Jun FY26; US inflows nearly triple

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during April-June FY25 stood at USD 16.17 billion. In March quarter 2024-25, the inflows fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 9.34 billion

Budget 2025: Charting a new growth path amid excess capacity, FDI concerns

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased to USD 25.2 billion during the quarter under review as against USD 22.5 billion in the same period of 2024-25. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FDI in India rose 15 per cent to USD 18.62 billion during April-June this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US nearly tripled to USD 5.61 billion during the quarter, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during April-June FY25 stood at USD 16.17 billion. In March quarter 2024-25, the inflows fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 9.34 billion.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased to USD 25.2 billion during the quarter under review as against USD 22.5 billion in the same period of 2024-25.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

agriculture NPAs India, farm loan defaults, bad loans April-June 2025, Bank of Maharashtra agri NPAs, Union Bank agri loans, Punjab & Sind Bank NPAs, UCO Bank farm loan stress, RBI Trend and Progress report, priority sector lending, Kisan Credit Card

Maharashtra overtakes Madhya Pradesh as top state for FPO business climate

Omar Abdullah

GST reforms likely to reduce J&K revenue by 10-12%: CM Omar Abdullah

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Renewable energy investments in India rise 45% to $1.23 bn in August

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EFTA trade pact to come into force from Oct 1: Switzerland

PMI, PMI INDIA

Services sector growth hits 15-year high in August on robust demand

Topics : India FDI inflows FDI inflows foreign investments in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon