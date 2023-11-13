Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Festive season sees record retail trade of Rs 3.75 trillion: CAIT

"Notably, almost only Indian products were sold and purchased this Diwali, which is remarkable," it stated

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Retail markets across India registered a record trade of Rs 3.75 lakh crore during this festive season so far, traders' body CAIT said on Monday.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) stated that festivals like Goverdhan Pooja, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhath Pooja and Tulsi Vivah are yet to be solemnised, which may attract additional trade worth Rs 50,000 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Notably, almost only Indian products were sold and purchased this Diwali, which is remarkable," it stated.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Chinese goods lost a trade of worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore during the Diwali festive season.
"In previous years, Chinese products were occupying nearly 70 per cent market of Diwali festivals. However, this year, appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make this Diwali vocal for local has gone down well and widely accepted and implemented by both traders and consumers," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Happy Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Delay in roll-out of e-commerce policy damaging domestic retail trade: CAIT

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages, quotes to share

Piyush Goyal meet e-commerce firms, CAIT to discuss online retail issues

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Procurement from GeM portal crosses Rs 2 trillion so far this fiscal

No nationwide caste census since independence, limited data available

Major ports log FY24's 1st double-digit cargo growth, shows IPA data

Topics : Retail sector festive season sale CAIT Diwali sales

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon