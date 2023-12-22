Sensex (    %)
                        
FinMin clears stance on IMF's report on govt debt, says it has declined

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had warned in its report that India's general government debt could exceed 100 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the medium term

Finance Ministry

Finance Ministry

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Finance Ministry on Friday said that the General Government debt, including both State and Centre, has steeply declined from about 88 per cent in FY 2020-21 to about 81 per cent in 2022-23, and the Centre is on track to achieve its stated fiscal consolidation target. The Finance Ministry was stating its position on the IMF’s latest Article IV consultations.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had warned in its report that India’s general government debt could exceed 100 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the medium term. IMF had also cautioned that long-term debt sustainability risks are high due to the significant investment required to meet India’s climate change mitigation targets.
The Finance Ministry in a press statement stressed that among the various favourable and unfavourable scenarios given by the IMF, under one extreme possibility, like once-in-a-century COVID-19, it has been stated that the General Government’s debt could be “100 per cent of debt to GDP ratio” under adverse shocks by FY2028. “It talks only of a worst-case scenario and is not fait accompli.”

Stating its position, the Finance Ministry said that the general government debt in India is overwhelmingly rupee-denominated, with external borrowings from bilateral and multilateral sources contributing a minimal amount.

Domestically issued debt, FinMin highlighted, was largely in the form of government bonds, is mostly medium or long-term with a weighted average maturity of roughly 12 years for central government debt.

“Therefore, the rollover risk is low for domestic debt, and the exposure to volatility in exchange rates tends to be on the lower end,” the Finance Ministry said.

The Finance Ministry also said that the shocks experienced this century by India were global in nature, such as the global financial crisis, Taper Tantrum, COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine War. “These shocks uniformly affected the global economy and barely few countries remained unaffected. Therefore, any adverse global shock or extreme event is expected to unidirectionally impact all the economies in an interconnected and globalized world,” the press statement said.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

