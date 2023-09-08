WATCH: IMF chief Georgieva shakes a leg with folk dancers at Delhi Airport

Managing Director and Chairman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva arrived in New Delhi On Thursday to attend the 18th G20 Summit. Georgieva was greeted warmly at the New Delhi airport with a traditional folk dance performance.A cultural troupe presented a Sambalpuri folk dance to welcome Georgieva to the country. The IMF chief responded by expressing her appreciation and applauding their performance.Difficult to resist #Sambalpuri beats .MD International Monetary Fund Ms. @KGeorgieva arrives in India for #G20 summit to a #Sambalpuri song and dance welcome . #OdiaPride pic.twitter.com/4tx0nmhUfK— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 8, 2023On X (Formerly known as Twitter), Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a video showing Georgieva shaking a leg with the artists for a few moments. Pradhan wrote: "Difficult to resist #Sambalpuri beats. MD International Monetary Fund Ms. @KGeorgieva arrives in India for #G20 summit to a #Sambalpuri song and dance welcome. #OdiaPride"Ahead of the G20 Summit, New Delhi has augmented its security measures. Police, paramilitary forces and other security agencies are maintaining a vigil in the city. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit will be hosted at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The G20 consists of 19 countries and the European Union.India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year, and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country.