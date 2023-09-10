IMF's Gita Gopinath praises India's G20 Summit message, PM Modi responds

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit
PM Modi changes cover image on X to Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam
Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know
'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields
G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states
Rajasthan: Villages to receive meals at Rs 8 under the Indira Rasoi scheme
Qutub Minar, meal in Mehrauli: G20 leaders take in the Delhi experience
No report of any Indian national getting affected in Morocco earthquake
G20 Summit: President Biden attends private holy communion service in Delhi
G20 Summit New Delhi: Parts of Bharat Mandapam see some flooding in morning