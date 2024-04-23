Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Flows into NRI deposits up 84.4% to $11.8 bn in April 2023-February 2024

Outstanding NRI deposits up $2 billion in February over January

forex cash dollar deposit

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The money flowing into Non-Resident Indians’ (NRIs’) deposits rose by 84.4 per cent to $11.8 billion in April 2023-February 2024, from $6.40 billion in the same period a year ago. The maximum flows came into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) accounts.

The amount of money that came into FCNR accounts was $5.53 billion in the April 2023-February 2024 period, compared to an inflow of $1.48 billion in the previous year period (April 2022-February 2023), according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Outstanding NRI deposits rose by $1.99 billion to $149.72 billion at the end of February 2024, up from $147.73 billion in January 2024. As for the annual trend, NRI deposits grew from $135.54 billion at the end of February 2023.


FCNR deposits were at $24.90 billion in February 2024, up from $23.51 billion in January 2024. This was higher than the $18.40 billion at the end of January 2023.

Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits were at $97.68 billion in February 2024, up from $97.46 billion in January 2024 and $94.13 billion at the end of February 2023.

Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) deposits rose to $27.14 billion in February 2024, up from $26.74 billion in January 2024 and $23.0 billion a year ago.
Topics : NRI investments Foreign investors NRI Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon