Forex reserves decline by $3.47 bn to $667.386 bn, shows RBI data

For the week ended July 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.171 billion to $586.877 billion, the data showed

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $5 million to $18.202 billion. India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $2 million to $4.612 billion in the reporting week.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.471 billion to $667.386 billion for the week ended July 26, according to the RBI data released on Friday.
 
In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by $4.003 billion to an all-time high of $670.857 billion.
 
For the week ended July 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.171 billion to $586.877 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 
Gold reserves decreased by $2.297 billion to $57.695 billion during the week, the data showed.
 

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $5 million to $18.202 billion. India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $2 million to $4.612 billion in the reporting week.


Topics : Forex reserves US Dollar Dollar

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

