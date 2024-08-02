Forex reserves decline by $3.47 bn to $667.386 bn, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.471 billion to $667.386 billion for the week ended July 26, according to the RBI data released on Friday.



In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by $4.003 billion to an all-time high of $670.857 billion.







ALSO READ: Forex reserve jumps by $9.70 billion to all-time high of $666.85 billion For the week ended July 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.171 billion to $586.877 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

