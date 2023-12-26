Fresh formal jobs creation falls 10% to 9.06 mn in 2023: EPFO data

The number of new formal jobs created fell by about 10 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year, reflecting a slowdown in the pace of formal job creation. This analysis, based on the latest payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is significant as only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws.

The latest EPFO data available until October 2023 shows that 9.06 million new subscribers joined the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) between January and October in 2023, down from 10.1 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The data also reveals a decline of about 11 per cent in the number of new young subscribers, aged 18 to 28, to 5.97 million this year from 6.71 million in the corresponding period last year. This is notable because subscribers in this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, reflecting its robustness.

Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder of TeamLease Services, notes that the services sector, which is technology and knowledge-based and forms the bulk of the formal workforce, has tried to rationalise its workforce. This has led to a slowdown in hirings this year due to declining revenues amid muted demand.

Furthermore, the number of new women subscribers declined by about 12 per cent to 2.35 million from 2.68 million last year.

Chakraborty adds, “The current trend among firms to bring their employees back to the office post-pandemic has resulted in a large number of women preferring to stay at home and engage in household chores, leading to a decline in their participation in the workforce.”

This deterioration in the quality of employment coincides with the lowest unemployment rate recorded in the country in the past six years. The recently released annual periodic labour force survey (PLFS) showed that the unemployment rate had dropped to a six-year low of 3.2 per cent in the July-June 2022-23 period, down from 4.1 per cent in the July-June 2021-22 period.

Labour economist K R Shyam Sundar suggests that the EPFO payroll data does not provide a comprehensive picture of employment generation in the country, as it represents only a small proportion of the labour force.

“EPFO data only indicates the extent of formalisation of the workforce, which in turn means as many people will be getting social security benefits. If there is a slowdown in this as well, that is a matter of concern. The PLFS data also indicates an increase in people categorising themselves as self-employed, which mainly consists of agricultural labourers and unpaid household help, in recent years,” Sundar added.

The PLFS survey has shown that the share of people engaged in agriculture has sharply increased to 45.8 per cent in the 2022-23 period from 45.5 per cent in the 2021-22 period, while the share of people engaged in manufacturing has decreased to 11.4 per cent from 11.6 per cent over the same period.

Meanwhile, a recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI) claims that India’s labour market, including female employment, is undergoing a structural transformation. Self-entrepreneurship in all echelons with higher educational attainment and access to formal credit through programmes like MUDRA Yojana and PMSVANidhi is emerging as a key enabler.