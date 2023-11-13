Sensex (-0.34%)
65038.13 -221.32
Nifty (-0.27%)
19473.00 -52.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
6284.95 0.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.07%)
40953.05 -29.80
Nifty Bank (-0.29%)
43868.80 -127.85
Heatmap

EPFO to run drive from December to recover dues from defaulting subscribers

With over 60 million subscribers and managing a corpus exceeding Rs 12 lakh crore, the EPFO provides its beneficiaries provident funds, pension, and insurance benefits through three schemes

EPFO

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct a special recovery drive from December 2023 to recover dues from its defaulting subscribers. 


The move aims to address an “increasing trend of the slow recovery of arrears of provident fund and allied dues.”

The drive will run through December 2023 and February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a statement released by PIB Chennai on November 10, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation will conduct a special recovery drive to collect the outstanding dues from the defaulting establishments from December 2023 to February 2024.  

“All employers of defaulting establishments are hereby advised to clear all the pending dues towards EPF to avoid unpleasant consequences arising out of the recovery actions such as attachment of movable /immovable properties, attachment bank account, appointment of receiver and arrest of employer & detention in prison,” said the statement. 

With over 60 million subscribers and managing a corpus exceeding Rs 12 lakh crore, the EPFO provides its beneficiaries provident funds, pension, and insurance benefits through three schemes.

In August, the retirement fund body EPFO recorded a net member addition of 16.99 lakh.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the EPFO has issued a directive to its regional offices stating that the performance in recovering both current and arrear dues is falling below the set targets by the headquarters.

To address this issue, the EPFO has implemented a special recovery drive during December, January, and February 2024 for exempted and unexempted establishments. The organisation said that these actions are intended to achieve the objective of prompt dues recovery and not to harass employers or defaulters.

As part of the initiative, the EPFO has also instructed its zonal offices to submit weekly consolidated recovery reports on the performance of regional offices during the special recovery drive.


Also Read

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

EPFO to generate 16 mn net payrolls in FY24, says SBI Ecowrap report

Centre approves 8.15% interest for 60 million EPFO subscribers in FY23

With fewer than 15 days to deadline, check how to apply for higher pension

Plan in advance for high costs of IVF, surrogacy; consider insurance

Retail holding in NSE firms touch all-time high: All you need to know

Mutual funds, ETFs or equity: Investment tips from experts for this Diwali

Up to 30% off on gold, diamonds: Dhanteras offers by leading jewellers

ICICI Prudential to Mirae Asset: Top AMCs with highest inflows in Q2

Topics : EPFO PF claims EPFO subscribers EPFO payroll count

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon