FSIB invites applications for deputy managing director in IIFCL

According to an official notification, the last date for submitting the completed online application is July 31

Harsh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Thursday invited applications for the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) for the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) on a full-time basis for three years. The role may be extended by up to two years based on the performance. According to an official notification, the last date for submitting the completed online application is July 31.

“Selection will be based on shortlisting and personal interviews. Applications received shall be screened and shortlisted for interview based on experience and eligibility conditions. Final selection of the candidates will be done by the FSIB,” the notification added. 
Topics : IIFCL finance sector

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

